OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead following a wrong-way crash along I-35 on Friday morning.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Friday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received a call that a driver on I-235 was driving south in the northbound lanes.

Before troopers arrived, the driver headed eastbound on I-44 in the westbound lanes. While taking the ramp at I-44 and I-35, the driver hit a semi-truck head-on.

The driver in the pickup truck died of their injuries.

“It’s just one of those things that we’re seeing more and more all the time, about drivers going the wrong way for whatever reason. It’s just an unfortunate event,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the OHP.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.