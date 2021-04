STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Turner Turnpike Westbound in the Stroud area was closed Thursday night following a crash.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a news release stating that a wrong way driver caused a crash at Mile Marker 179, which is in the Stroud area.

Turner Turnpike West at MM179 was closed at 7:33 p.m.

No other information was provided on the severity of the crash or the condition of driver.

