OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A wrongful death civil lawsuit has been filed by the estate of a man who was killed in 2020.

Christopher Poor was shot and killed by a Village police officer in his own home back in 2020.

“Put the bat down right now,” Corporal Chance Avery is heard saying on body camera video. “Set it down!”

“You put your M**** in my face,” 49-year-old Christopher Poor replied.

Poor was shot and killed inside his home back in July of 2020 by Corporal Chance Avery with the Village Police Department.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater ultimately filed a murder charge against him.

Last week, Poor’s family member who is in charge of his estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of the Village.

The civil suit calls the shooting an “excessive use of force against an innocent citizen in his own home who had committed no crime and was not subject to arrest.”

Poor’s wife called police that day.

“He’s just so mean,” she is heard saying on the body camera footage.

While prosecutors say Avery failed to de-escalate the situation and used excessive force, Avery’s attorneys point to a bat in Poor’s hand. They believe he was being threatened.

While one county judge dismissed the case last year, another judge reversed that decision.

Avery’s attorneys then filed a petition, asking for the Court of Criminal Appeals to reverse that decision.

A hearing is scheduled for March.

If the case moves forward to trial, Avery is facing a second degree murder charge with an alternative first-degree manslaughter charge.