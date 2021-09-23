Wyandotte mason lays 571 bricks to become ‘Oklahoma’s Best Bricklayer’, heading to championship in Las Vegas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Imagine doing anything labor intensive 571 times in an hour. Leif Reints, a mason, and his mason tender Calvin Bean laid 571 bricks in an hour, earning Reints the title of ‘Oklahoma’s Best Bricklayer’.

Reints and Bean of Reints Masonry in Wyandotte defeated eight other local teams in the Oklahoma Regional Series to win $600, gift certificates, a loaded tool bag, ceremonial trowel and a shot to compete in the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500, the nation’s top masonry competition, which will be held in Las Vegas in January 2022 at the World Concrete Expo, according to a SPEC MIX news release.

Leif Reints laying bricks. Photo courtesy of SPEC MIX.

Reints, who won the World Champion title in 2012 and the SPEC MIX TOP CRAFTSMAN title in 2018, earned his seventh championship qualification with his latest Oklahoma Regional Series victory.

He signed up for the Regional Series only three days prior to the competition.

“I feel pretty good considering I didn’t know I would be doing this. I normally would have practiced, but this time I just drank a ton of water and tried to work out a little before getting started. I thought I would be more sore, honestly,” said Reints.

Reints and Darian Douthit, another Oklahoma mason, will compete in the main event in Las Vegas.

“Douthit is the three-time reigning SPEC MIX TOP CRAFTSMAN, and arguably one of the best masons to ever participate in this competition,” the news release states.

Twenty-two individual regional series events are held across the nation as qualifiers for the Vegas event. Each team – a mason and mason tender – is given an hour to build the largest and best 26-foot-long brick wall they can, with minimal errors.

Leif Reints and mason tender Calvin Bean after their victory. Photo courtesy of SPEC MIX.

Each region’s winning team will compete in Vegas for over $125,000 in cash and prizes, which includes a new Ford F-250 4×4 pickup truck, Kubota RTV-X1140 and the title, “World’s Best Bricklayer,” and/or SPEC MIX TOP CRAFTSMAN.

Carlos Hernandez and mason tender Juan De Lara of CIA Masonry in Paul’s Valley, Okla., won second place and the SPEC MIX TOP CRAFTSMAN award in the Regional Series.

Hernandez, last year’s regional champion, came close to qualifying for the Las Vegas competition a second time, laying 567 bricks. He and De Lara won a combined $900, a level, a tool bag and ceremonial trowel.

Terry Watson and mason tender Jack Easley of Watson Masonry in Norman came in third after laying 481 bricks. They won $300.