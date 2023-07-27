MIAMI, Okla. (KSN/KODE) – Before a crowded courtroom of supporters, a teenage rape victim testified against her pastor on Wednesday detailing how the man sexually abused her and sent her several, sexually suggestive text messages.

Fred McCoy Gammon, Jr, 42, of Miami, appeared in Ottawa County District Court for his preliminary hearing. He is charged with child sexual abuse.

Gammon had denied any wrongdoing and is free on $35,000 bail.

The victim testified for about 30 minutes about the alleged abuse by Gammon.

Text messages allegedly state “Oh, I mean it, you are like a fire to me” and “You are hot” and references to smelling the juvenile’s underwear, according to an arrest affidavit.

After the 30-minute hearing, Special Judge Becky Baird held Gammon over for trial and ordered him to return to court on Aug. 22 for his district court arraignment.

Social media sites suggest Gammon has stepped down as the pastor of Wayside Assembly of God church in Wyandotte.

Previous phone calls to the Oklahoma District Council of the Assemblies of God and Rev. Mickey Keith, Independent Assemblies of God Executive Board president, were not returned.