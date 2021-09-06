Wynnewood home destroyed by fire after Oklahoma woman purchases it for her elderly mother

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) – A home that a Wynnewood woman was working on for her elderly mother was destroyed following a large fire last week.

“Pretty devastated. Just really let down,” Chelsie Mains told KFOR. “We bought the house in May and I’ve been down here working on it every day.”

She’s talking about the Wynnewood home that she purchased for her mother, who’s been living in a nursing home for 18 years. She was working on making some repairs to the home and then was planning on moving her mom in.

“Last Saturday morning, my friend called me and she said, she said, ‘Are you okay,’ and I said, ‘Yeah,’ and she said, ‘Well, there’s a house down there that burned,'” said Mains. “I pulled up and, when I pulled up, there was probably seven fires or eight fires about my size, this high, still burning but nobody was here.”

The remains of the home.

Mains said once volunteer firefighters arrived, the house was already destroyed.

“The guy that supposedly did it is running around town bragging about it,” Mains said.

Those suspicions of arson are not confirmed at this time. News 4 stopped by the Wynnewood Fire Department on Monday, and officials said the state fire marshal was called in to investigate.

“My mom it’s not really fair to,” said Mains. “When I showed her the picture, she was upset for days. But it’s a lot worse in person.”

Now Mains is hoping she can raise enough money to rebuild.

“There was a little bit of flooring left, and then we were going to redo the roof so we could insure it,” she said. “It’s nothing but a big mess now.”

If you’d like to donate to Mains’ Go Fund Me page, click here.