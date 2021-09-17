Yale Public Schools moves to distance learning after ‘sharp increase’ in COVID cases

YALE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma public school district says COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on its students, so administrators have been forced to move to distance learning.

Earlier this week, Yale Public Schools announced that the district was moving to distance learning on Sept. 16.

“Covid has been hitting our student population very hard. Due to this sharp increase we feel that it is best for our district to transition to distance learning,” the district posted on Facebook.

Regular classes are expected to resume on Monday, Sept. 27.

The district says it is also making meals available to students during this time.

Meals are available at the high school parking lot area from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., but they are also going to be delivered to the following sites from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.:

  • Advent Christian Church on 44th and Hwy 18
  • Old Hwy 51 and Doll Road
  • Greenwood Cemetery
  • Southwest corner of the new gym parking lot.

