Year of uncertainty causes spike in eating disorders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health experts are seeing a surge in eating disorder cases after an unusual year of isolation and uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dietitian Diana Rice joined KFOR via Skype on Tuesday for a discussion on how individuals with eating disorders can seek help, and how individuals can support loved ones struggling with eating disorders.

Watch the above video for Rice’s insight and information about this important issue.

Go to www.dianakrice.com for more information on nutrition counseling and meal planning.

