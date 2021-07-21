Yellowstone author, Edmond resident promotes national park rules after punishment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Edmond businessman with a lifelong passion for Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks was fined and jailed for violating procedures at Yellowstone but is now helping by informing visitors about what they can and can’t do at the parks.

Ted Garland’s family has explored Yellowstone from their private cabin right outside west Yellowstone for generations.

Yellowstone is a massive part of Garland’s life. He wrote a top-selling Yellowstone guidebook – now in its 11th edition – and he also has the number one-rated podcast about exploring the park.

Ted Garland

But Garland was recently sentenced to a week in jail, fined and lost permission to enter Yellowstone in 2021 because he committed violations at the park.

Park officials are hoping he’ll now assist their campaign to educate visitors about what you can and can’t do in national parks.

Garland spoke with KFOR on Wednesday.

Watch the above video for Garland’s full story and for his insight into the can-dos and can’t-dos at national parks.