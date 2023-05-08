OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just in time for Mother’s Day, the analysts at Yelp have scoured their national databases in an attempt to determine the 100 best-reviewed brunch restaurants on the platform – and one Oklahoma City restaurant came out on top!

“We identified businesses in the Breakfast & Brunch category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘brunch,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘brunch,'” said Yelp. “If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest rated location.”

Coming in at No. 1 — with a 4.5-star rating out of over 1,600 reviews — is Café Kacao in Oklahoma City, which specializes in Latin American cuisine alongside classic brunch staples and coffee drinks.

Three other Sooner State spots made the illustrious list.

Neighborhood Jam’s Tulsa location made the list at No. 59, El Huevo Mexi-Diner in Norman came in at No. 83 and The Jones Assembly rounds out the list at No. 100.

“Whether she loves classic eggs benedict at a cozy cafe or buttery pancakes at a white tablecloth restaurant, you’re sure to find the perfect place to take the mom in your life with some help from Yelp,” the company wrote in a blog post.

More information on Yelp’s rankings, including links to each restaurant’s Yelp page, can be found at the platform’s official site.