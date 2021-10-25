Yelp reviews create ‘Most Haunted Spots in the U.S’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween is just days away, so families across the country will be preparing for spooky sights and treats.

If you like some thrills during your Halloween events, you might find yourself on a ghost tour or going through a haunted house.

Recently, Yelp named the top 25 most haunted spots in the United States and one is right here in Oklahoma City.

Yelp researchers identified businesses in the restaurant, food, travel, and arts categories with a large concentration of reviews that mention specific keywords associated with hauntings.

Haunted houses and ghost tours were not considered in the poll.

The list is as follows:

The Olde Pink House – Savannah, GA Muriel’s Jackson Square – New Orleans, LA Alcatraz Island – San Francisco, CA Earnestine & Hazel’s Bar & Grill – Memphis, TN The Washoe Club – Virginia City, NV The Cauldron – Buena Park, CA Poogan’s Porch – Charleston, SC Mizpah Hotel – Tonopah, NV Glen Tavern Inn – Santa Paula, CA Turner’s Seafood- Salem, MA The Marshall House – Savannah, GA Casey Moore’s Oyster House- Tempe, AZ Bourbon Orleans Hotel- New Orleans, LA USS Hornet Museum – Alameda, CA McMenamins Kennedy School – Portland, OR Pioneer Saloon – Goodsprings, NV McMenamins Edgefield – Troutdale, OR The Driskill – Austin, TX Hicksville Pines Bud & Breakfast- Idyllwild, CA Padre Hotel- Bakersfield, CA Verti Marte – New Orleans, LA Bern’s Steak House- Tampa, FL The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City – Oklahoma City, OK Hotel Leger- Mokelumne Hill, CA Hotel Monteleone – New Orleans, LA.

For years, there have been stories about the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City being haunted.

There has been a legend about Effie the housekeeper, who likes to play pranks on guests. However, there is no official record of Effie.

In 2014, several NBA teams say they were targeted by ghosts while staying at the hotel.