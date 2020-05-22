YMCA in Edmond testing thermal camera system in effort to make temperature screening faster, easier

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A YMCA in Edmond is testing a new thermal camera system in an effort to make temperature screening faster and easier on members.

The camera, called “Wall-E,” is being used at Mitch Park YMCA and will be able to read individuals’ temperatures using thermal technology.

Officials with YMCA say there are a few things members should keep in mind while they are testing the new system.

If the camera is unable to pick up your temperature, staff will take a manual reading.

If the camera indicates a high temperature, staff will take a manual reading to ensure accuracy.

If the camera and a manual reading indicate a temperature, staff will ask you to leave the facility.