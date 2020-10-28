YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City offering free hot showers to assist those impacted by ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City is offering community members impacted by the ice storm free hot showers.
YMCA locations are opening up their locker rooms to individuals and families who are adversely affected by the ice storm and its subsequent power outages, as well as people who are temporarily in the area assisting with relief efforts.
“This is a simple thing we can do for our community,” said Kelly Kay, CEO and president of the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City. “We are a community-based organization and in times like these we are working to do all we can to be there for the community we are proud to serve.”
Shower stalls are available during operating hours at the following locations:
- Chickasha Area YMCA – (405) 224-2281 | 725 W Chickasha Ave., Chickasha
- Edward L. Gaylord Downtown YMCA – (405) 297-7700 | 1 NW 4th St., OKC
- Earlywine Park YMCA – (405) 378-0420 | 11801 S May Ave., OKC
- Guthrie YMCA – (405) 282-8206 | 114 E Oklahoma Ave., Guthrie
- Mitch Park YMCA – (405) 330-4016 | 2901 Marilyn Williams Dr., Edmond
- North Side YMCA – (405) 751-6363 | 10000 N Penn Ave., OKC
- Rockwell Plaza YMCA – (405) 621-5858 | 8300 Glade Ave., OKC
- Stillwater YMCA – (405) 372-5833 | 204 S Duck St., Stillwater
Individuals who plan to visit the Y for a hot shower and warm space are asked to call ahead and reserve a spot.
Face masks are required at each YMCA location.
