YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City receives large donation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City received a substantial donation from a local company.

Oklahoma City’s YMCA received nearly $13,000 from Paycom, according to a Paycom news release.

Employees of the company raised $12,755 for the YMCA.

“We are very appreciative to be selected as the organization of the month for Paycom employees to support,” said Kelly Kay, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City. “This is a great opportunity for us to share our impact in the community with Paycom employees, while also furthering that reach through their generosity. On behalf of our staff, board of directors and all those we serve, thank you for your support, especially during this critical time.”

Paycom employees have the opportunity to donate to local and national causes through the company’s ongoing giving campaign.

“We enjoy partnering with the YMCA because they have a wide reach in the community,” said AJ Griffin, Paycom’s director of governmental and community affairs. “They not only provide essential services but also enrichment and social activities for kids and seniors.”

