“You can’t take a bullet back,” Poacher accidentally shoots into Oklahoma bedroom

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is facing charges and another is thankful to be unharmed after a poacher’s shots aimed at a deer went into a Lincoln County man’s bedroom.

Now, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife is issuing an important reminder of the laws in place to keep you and your family safe.

“If you hunt much, you’re going to have multiple chances to take a shot at a dee. It’s OK to pass a shot up sometimes,” said Lance Meek, with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. “You can never bring someone back once you’ve pulled that trigger. You can’t take a bullet back.”

Meek is a hunter education coordinator with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, teaching them all the rules they need to know, including the most basic and important.

“You need to make sure you’re always aware of your target and what’s on the other side of it,” he said.

While that rule applies no matter where you are, he says it’s important to also know your local ordinances and where it’s legal to hunt.

“Most areas do have a safety zone. Like in our wildlife management areas, there’s a safety zone surrounding the housing or the field office out there, that you can’t hunt in those areas,” said Meek.

During Saturday’s incident, officials say the suspect fired the shot from the road.

In Oklahoma, it’s illegal to shoot from or across the road.

“No matter if you’re in the most rural part of Oklahoma, you can’t shoot across a road or from a road,” said Meek.

Meek says hunting laws are in place for a reason.

Hunters should follow them and use common sense.

“If you don’t feel good about it being safe, you need to pass that shot up,” Meek said. “You’ll have another chance.”

The suspect hasn’t been identified yet.

According to the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, they will face charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, hunting without landowner consent, illegal take, and shooting from a public roadway.