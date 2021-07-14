You decide! Oklahoma City Zoo hosts naming contest for newest giraffe calf

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden needs your help naming their newest giraffe family member.

The baby boy was born on June 3, 2021.

Zoo officials say the giraffes’ care team compiled name options for the little one that are representative of their connection to the calf.

The name choices are as follows:

Osiris (Oh-si-rus): Means with strong eyesight.

Kioni (Key-on-i): Means one who sees/finds things.

Tafari (Ta-far-ee): Means inspires awe.

Hasani (Ha-sa-ni): Means handsome.

The naming contest will be held now through Sunday, July 18.

The public can vote for one of the four name choices listed in the voting poll on the Zoo’s website at okczoo.org/giraffecalf.

The zoo is home to five giraffes with another one on the way.

They include the baby’s mother Ellie, 20, and father Demetri, 4, as well as Mashamba, 2, and Julu, 6, who is pregnant and due to give birth soon.

Fans of all ages are welcome to participate. The winning name will be announced on Tuesday, July 20, on the Zoo’s Facebook page.