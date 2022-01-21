”You definitely deserve to go to jail,” Norman residents react after police shoot suspect who killed one, shot another

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman residents are reacting after police shot a suspect who fatally shot one person and injured a second person.

“This isn’t very common for Norman, Oklahoma,” said Cole Holloway.

“Norman is kind of a small town, not a whole lot going on other than football,” said Jakob Jones.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Comanche.

Police traveled to the location after receiving a report of two people shot.

“Any time we have an incident where people are critically injured or killed, it’s a significant event,” said Maj. Brent Barbour with the Norman Police Department.

Officers arrived and located the suspect, but the suspect refused to comply and fired at the officers, police officials said.

Police returned fire, shooting the suspect.

Holloway told KFOR he has lived in Norman for 15 years now, and he has never seen anything like this before.

“There have been cases of violence and stuff, but never here in the middle of downtown like this is a first for me that I’ve heard of,” said Holloway.

The suspect, who has not been identified, and one of the two victims were rushed to a hospital. The other victim died, according to officials.

The surviving victim and the suspect are both receiving treatment for their injuries.

Jones expressed his frustration with the crime.

“You get angry, and you shoot somebody and then return fire at the cops; you definitely deserve to go to jail,” said Jones.

Friday morning, police had much of the scene blocked off. They were still in the process of collecting evidence.

“It’s a rather complex scene, so that may take a few days to get it all sorted out,” said Maj. Barbour.

The officers involved in the shooting are now on routine administrative leave pending an internal investigation into the shooting.

The Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.