“You didn’t get away with it,” Oklahoma businessman now facing homicide charges in former employee’s death

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – What started as a search for a missing Guthrie man is now a homicide investigation.

Brent Mack, 50, was reported missing to the Guthrie Police Department on September 29. He was last seen on September 20, according to family members.

Mack’s remains were believed to be recovered northeast of Crescent. The Medical Examiner will have to identify Mack and determine a cause of death positively.

For nearly a month, Mack’s family has been searching for clues.

“This guy is loved,” Troy Franklin-Smith said. “His disappearance is very heartbreaking to us. We really want to find some closure to this situation.”

That closure has now come.

After recovering Mack’s remains, Daniel Joseph Triplett, 66, was arrested at his home.

He was taken to the Logan County Jail and faces charges related to Mack’s homicide. Triplett’s acquaintance told KFOR he was shocked when he heard the news.

“I don’t have words for it. I mean, I know him, and I’ve done some work for him, and it’s hard to believe,” said Raymond Dorwart. “In fact, I still can’t process it. I think that… it’s so out of character.”

According to the Guthrie News Page, Mack’s remains were found buried under a septic tank in northern Logan County, and he was a former employee of Triplett’s septic tank business. Triplett served on the Guthrie City Council in the late 80s and 90s.

But the pain of family losing a loved one is still fresh.

“You took my brother. You took their dad. You took an uncle,” said Franklin-Smith. “But I’ll tell you, you didn’t get away with it. So you will pay the ultimate price.”

So far, a motive hasn’t been revealed in this case.