‘You don’t really think that it is real,’ Falls Creek guest speaker dies after a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A traveling evangelist has died after a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“Someone brings it up and you don’t really think that it is real, and you think you’ll wake up the next day and it would all be a bad dream,” said Chris Orr, executive pastor of worship and ministries at Beech Haven Baptist Church.

Reverend Wade Morris, 51, spoke across the country and also was an avid marathon runner.

Orr told KFOR Morris started to show symptoms the week after preaching to students at Falls Creek.

The summer camp hosts about four-thousand attendees each week.

“Wade absolutely loved Falls Creek. It was probably one of his most favorite places to preach,” Orr said.

But Falls Creek was Wade’s last stop. He passed from COVID-19 and pneumonia Tuesday morning after spending two weeks in ICU.

Orr confirmed he’d developed a blood clot in his lungs.

KFOR received this statement from the camp’s host:

“We are sad to note the number of positive cases is rising across our state. While we followed protocols, we know some people who attended contracted COVID based on information provided to us by churches. Even so, the reports indicate it was less than one percent of the 30,000 who attended based on information we received. We pray for all who have contacted COVID.”

Joshua Morris told KFOR he and his family attended Falls Creek the week Wade did. He and his immediate family contracted COVID the same week Wade spoke to students.

“I think Wade himself, he knew the risk of going towards Falls Creek when he, when COVID was here, and he chose to go out there and fulfill what God told him to do,” Morris said.

“I knew the danger of it, but I wasn’t really worried about it because we’re going to worship God and praise him,” said Braeden Morris.

Both Braeden and Joshua thanked Wade for their spiritual relationship with God.

“Wade loved people and Wade loved making sure that people ultimately were going to spend eternity with Jesus Christ,” Orr said.

KFOR asked Orr if Wade Morris was vaccinated, and he said he didn’t know that answer.

Morris leaves behind a wife and two kids. His funeral will be held Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.