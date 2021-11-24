‘You took a life,’ Oklahoma family grieves the loss of teen killed by a suspected drunk driver

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family’s lives changed forever after a suspected drunk driver slammed into a car, fatally injuring Lacey Martin.

“I just have so many emotions right now. She’s just my baby sister, and I feel I couldn’t protect her,” said Natalie Martin.

Martin, her brother Trevor and their two friends were heading home to Elk City when the crash happened near Yukon on Oct. 29.

Her mom, Stacy Grizzell, told KFOR a police officer called to tell her what happened.

“He said, “I hate to tell you that it’s been a bad, bad car wreck. I could hear Trevor, my son, in the background screaming,” said Grizzell.

All four people inside the Chevy Cruze sustained injuries. Martin’s family told KFOR Trevor was the only person wearing a seatbelt.

Lacey Martin

Lacey passed away after spending two weeks in the Intensive Care Unit at OU Medical Center.

Grizzell told KFOR the car was so mangled it was unrecognizable.

“You can’t imagine until it happens to you. You see other people. It happens to them but not you,” said Grizzell.

Cassandra Bray, 40, was arrested and taken to the Oklahoma City Police Department for a breath test. Her blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit, according to a police report.

“You have to live with the rest of your life knowing you killed somebody,” said Grizzell. “As you see your baby lying there hurt, and she can’t respond…it’s horrible. I can’t even describe it.”

Cassandra Bray

Lacey’s mother was left with an impossible choice: Keep her alive on a machine or let her go?

“I didn’t want to be selfish to make a teenage girl suffer,” said Grizzell. “She wouldn’t want that. What kind of life is that for her? That’s not a life.”

Lacey passed away on November 10, and her family now has a message for the driver.

“You took a life. This is something that will never change. We are never going to get over this pain you caused,” said Nikki Martin

Again, Cassandra Bray has been arrested for driving under the influence. No word yet if she will face felony charges related to Lacey’s death.