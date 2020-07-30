Young Broken Arrow child dies following 3-vehicle crash in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A nine-year-old child died following a three-vehicle crash in Canadian County on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:22 a.m. on Interstate 40 East just west of Cimarron Road in Yukon, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The child, whose name was not released, died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to the news release.

The nine year old was a passenger in a Kia Sorento driven by a 39-year-old Broken Arrow woman. An 11 year old who was also in the vehicle was treated and released from the University of Oklahoma Children’s hospital in Oklahoma City, according to the news release.

The driver of the Sorento is in serious condition at OU Medical Center, the news release states.

A 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck and a 1979 Winnebago were also involved in the crash. Neither driver of those two vehicles was injured, according to the news release.

How the crash occurred is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES