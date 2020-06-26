Young child dies in vehicle crash in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A young girl from Bristow, Okla., died in a two-vehicle crash in Creek County on Thursday.

The nine-year-old girl died after suffering head, internal and arm injuries in the crash on State Highway 48, just south of Mannford, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The nine year old, along with an 11-year-old male, also from Bristow, were passengers in a 1992 Honda Accord heading north on Highway 48, according to the news release.

The Honda slowed down and was struck on its rear at approximately 5:14 p.m. by a 2010 Ford F150 that was also heading north, according to the news release.

The nine year old died at the scene. The collision caused her to be pinned, the news release states.

The 11 year old was taken to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa. He was treated for internal and arm injuries and later released. The driver of the Accord, a 32-year-old Bristow woman, was flown by Air Evac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where she was admitted in critical condition with head, internal and arm injuries, according to the news release.

The driver of the Ford F150, a 22-year-old Mannford man, was transported to St. John. He is being treated for head and arm injuries, the news release states.

Troopers are investigating whether the occupants of the Accord were wearing their seatbelts when the collision occurred. The driver of the F150 was not wearing his seatbelt, the news release states.

The airbags in the Accord did not deploy during the crash, the news release states.

Latest Stories