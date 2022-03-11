ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A young Enid man died in a vehicle crash in Kingfisher County on Thursday.

Caden Clark, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on OK-51, just west of County Road N 2900 Road, three and a half miles east of Hennessey, according to Oklahoma Highway patrol officials.

Clark was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima west on OK-51. A 2016 John Deere front-end loader was also heading west on OK-51.

The Nissan passed multiple vehicles on the left and struck the rear of the John Deere as it was making a left turn at approximately 4:52 p.m.

Clark was pinned in the Nissan following the crash. Hennessey firefighters extricated his body using the jaws of life.

The driver of the John Deere was not injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.