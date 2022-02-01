OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Six finalists from the Oklahoma County Boys & Clubs have been selected for UScellular’s Black History Month Art Contest, and voting is now open.

Oklahoma City metro area community members can vote for their favorite piece of original art celebrating black history by going to newsroom.uscellular.com or clicking here.

Voting is open until Monday, Feb. 28. Anyone 18 and older can vote.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County members were encouraged this year to create original art recognizing influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.

“We are thrilled to work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County on this contest to help honor Black STEM icons and showcase youth in our community,” said Adam Dohmen, area sales manager at UScellular in Oklahoma City. “This year’s art highlights the artistic talent among the Club members, while giving them a chance to learn more about the impact Black people have made in STEM. We encourage the community to check out the art and vote online.”

Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County and local UScellular leaders selected six finalists based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.

The top three vote-getters will be announced in March. Prizes include $250 in gift cards for 1st place, $150 in gift cards for 2nd place and $100 in gift cards for 3rd place.