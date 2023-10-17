MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – According to police, a young girl was hit and killed by a train in Moore Monday night.

Officials say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Monday near SE 4th and Santa Fe. Allegedly two girls attempted to cross the tracks when one was struck by the train.

“So we’ll be collecting video evidence and surveilling the area, see if there’s any other evidence that we can, you know, retrieve or anything,” said Lt. Terrance Coleman with Moore PD.

According to authorities, the train involved was the Heartland Flyer, which is the passenger train that travels between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth.

It is unclear if there were any passengers were on the train at the time of the incident.