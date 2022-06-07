NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A young Kansas woman died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Kaelyn Kendrick, 20, of Coffeyville, Kan., died at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred on U.S. 169 and County Road 16.5, less than a mile east of Delaware, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Kendrick was driving a 2010 Ford Edge south when she crossed the center line at approximately 1:25 p.m. and struck a 2021 Peterbilt semi-truck head-on, OHP officials said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.