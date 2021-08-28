Young Oklahoma City woman who donated during the Bob Moore Blood Drive ecstatic after winning new car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Five finalists who recently donated blood to the Bob Moore Blood Drive came out to Bob Moore Kia, Saturday morning, for their chance to win a new Kia Rio.

When Rachel Curl of Oklahoma City got into the Rio and put the key into the ignition, well, let’s just say it was her lucky day.

“Oh, my God. Gotta honk, I gotta honk. I love donating blood, but my iron is never high enough. It’s always like .4 or it’s never 12.5, but it finally was this time. So that means I was eligible, so I freakin’ got to donate and I’m so lucky,” said Curl enthusiastically.

Rachel Curl

The Kia Rio that was given away to one lucky winner during the Bob Moore Blood Drive.

Kia Rio

The finalists for the Kia Rio.

Rachel and her family celebrate winning a new car.

The Bob Moore Blood Drive winner and her family.

Rachel said she always wanted a car with hubcaps on the wheels because the cars she has had in the past have not had any hubcaps.

Her mom, her boyfriend and other family and friends were on hand to support her. After she won, she took the car for a short drive through the parking lot of Bob Moore Kia. She said she loves the new car smell and the screen on the dashboard for the rearview camera makes it easier to back up.

Rachel encourages everyone to donate blood if they can. It helps save Oklahoma lives and you might even have a chance to win a new car like she did.

The other finalists were Heather Huff from Tulsa, Connie Haga from Yukon, Lynna Taylor from Oklahoma City and Greg Matthiessen from Tulsa.

KFOR is proud to partner with The Oklahoma Blood Institute and the Bob Moore Auto Group to bring this annual event to fruition.

During the summer months, blood supplies dwindle, so, it’s a good time to donate blood.