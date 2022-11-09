OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A young mother was killed and her 4-month-old child was wounded Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

A neighbor heard the gunshots and witnessed the aftermath of the shooting when she ran over and tried to help.

“Just knowing that happened a couple houses down really scares me because I have kids and I can’t even imagine something like that happening to us,” said Karina Love.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department said an 18-year-old woman showed up to a home near SE 44th Street and Bryant Avenue trying to pick someone up.

When she arrived, investigators said an unknown car drove by.

“Someone from the inside of that vehicle began shooting from the inside of the vehicle, struck the victim,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The woman was shot multiple times while holding her 4-month-old child who was also grazed on the foot.

The mother was taken to the hospital where she died.

The child was also taken to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

“All of a sudden we just heard screaming,” Love said.

After the shots were fired, Love called 911 and ran across the street to help.

Love said people were coming out of the house including some children, so she tried to gather information to give to dispatch.

“When I saw kids, that’s what I had to do,” Love said. “Like, I just I had to make sure everybody was okay.”

After the authorities showed up, Love said she gave out some snacks and water to everyone. Now she is left with a scary and scarring memory of what took place right on her own street.

“I’m a little shaken up. I’m not going to lie,” Love said. “When the police were here asking if any of our cameras had seen it, we pulled up the cameras and every time that they had to replay and replay and replay, like just hearing those gunshots, I jumped every time.”

Quirk said the situation is still in the early stages of an investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.