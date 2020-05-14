Young mother of 3 murdered at Weatherford hotel, police arrest boyfriend in connection

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Police say a Weatherford mother of three was murdered by her boyfriend just one day after Mother’s Day.

According to Weatherford Police Department officials, 30-year-old Ashley Barr was found with a gunshot wound to the chest at the Best Western Hotel Monday night around 8:45 p.m. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zach Sherwood was arrested in connection to her death. According to Sherwood’s Facebook page, the two were in a relationship.

“I don’t know when or if I will ever forgive you for doing this to my baby,” Kathy Alvarado said.

It was horror for Kathy Alvarado just one day after Mother’s Day.

“She was a good person!” Alvarado said.

Her daughter, Ashley Barr, a mother of three herself, was murdered at Weatherford’s Best Western late Monday night.

Police say her boyfriend, Zach Sherwood, was taken into custody shortly after.

“We tried,” family friend Deenda Gonzalez said. “God knows we tried.”

Kathy tells KFOR she pleaded with Ashley at the hotel just hours before her death.

“I said, ‘He’s going to hurt you badly or he’s going to kill you,’ and ‘Please to come home to me,'” Alvarado said.

“She was here in Weatherford,” Gonzalez said. “She’s close enough she can run.”

But Ashley never made it.

According to police, Sherwood was arrested and charged with assault and battery just two months ago when Ashley’s friends say she was attacked.

“I said, ‘Ashley, he showed his true colors with that’ and ‘He will kill you’ and ‘He’s a monster,'” family friend Ashton said.

Now, Sherwood sits in a jail cell awaiting his court date and a potential murder charge.

He is set to see a judge early Thursday morning where his charge(s) will be finalized.

“I hope he rots in hell and he will,” Gonzalez said.

“You need to the feel the pain my daughter felt when you shot her,” Alvarado said.