Young mother’s water breaks in church; Oklahoma community comes through for newborn

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Lastachia Pullen wasn’t sure exactly what she was going to do.

“I had nothing,” Pullen told KFOR, reflecting on the past five months. “Had a house and couldn’t afford it anymore, lost a job. I couldn’t work because I was pregnant.”

It’s a situation that many Oklahomans are facing.

“It was stressful” she said.

She started calling around, trying to find anyone who would listen.

“This was the one place that was like, ‘OK, we’ll help you!'” she said.

The folks at Saint Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church helped Lastachia in more ways than she could’ve imagined.

The young mother to be was in the lobby filling out paperwork when she went into labor.

“When I came here, my water broke!” she laughed.

Her labor was in full force, and aside from her mother-in-law, one of the only people around was church employee Sarah-Emily Steinhardt.

“It was thrilling, and exciting, and humbling all at the same time,” said Steinhardt, the church’s engagement coordinator.

They rushed Lastachia to the hospital, and one day later, her peaceful bundle of joy was born.

“She is one month now, and her name is Cataleya,” she said.

The weight of providing for the newborn baby was still very real.

“I can’t imagine being in that position where you’re literally in labor but due to circumstances beyond your control, you have nothing for that brand new baby,” said Steinhardt.

The community came through and the Oklahoma standard was on full display.

Diapers, strollers, car seats, you name it, was all brought to the church.

“If not for them, I wouldn’t have had nothing,” said Pullen.

They even surprised Lastachia with Christmas gifts for her two other kids.

Now, this family can enjoy the holidays with a new sense of peace.

“I didn’t expect it and I’m very grateful,” said Pullen.

The church was also able to pay for their utility and energy bills.

If you need some assistance or for more information visit: https://www.sac-okc.org/