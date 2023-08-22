Brantley Taylor was born with MECP2 Duplication Syndrome. Image courtesy the Taylor Family.

PERRY, Okla. (KFOR) — A nine-year-old boy with a rare genetic condition has died.

News 4 featured Brantley Taylor in a special report five years ago.

Brantley was born with MECP-2 Duplication Syndrome.

Many Americans first learned about this progressive, neurological disorder in 2018, when NBC’s Richard Engel first announced this his son had been diagnosed with MECP-2 Duplication Syndrome.

While there is ongoing research to better understand MECP-2 Duplication Syndrome, it is a terminal condition with no cure.

Image Courtesy Taylor Family.

Brantey died August 10th of complications from MECP-2 and Covid-19.

He was in the second grade.

His one wish in life was to meet Mickey Mouse.

Brantley’s trip to Disney World was delayed for years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he and his family finally traveled to Disney last year to meet Mickey with the Make A Wish Foundation. It was a dream come true for the Taylor family.

Brantley was born on his parents anniversary. He died on his younger sister’s first birthday.

