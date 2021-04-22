Young Oklahoma wildlife hit hard by winter storms

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – October and February’s winter storms are having a major impact on young wildlife in Oklahoma.

It’s been a wild year at WildCare Oklahoma in Noble.

As people clear storm debris, many find baby animals injured or in need of help.

Baby possums, squirrels and raccoons are coming into WildCare by the bushel.

“We started out at a full sprint, basically with the winter storm that came in,” said Kristy Wicker with WildCare.

Staff says last year was their busiest on record – and this year is shaping up to be even busier after the ice storms.

“So now people are getting the chainsaws out and hauling off brush piles that have been sitting there for months and months and during that time animals have taken up residence in that brush piles or have nested in the trees that they’re cutting down,” said Wicker.

So when do you know to intervene?

“Squirrels are great moms, and so if given the chance, they will move their babies – so once they realize the nest has been compromised, it usually takes a day or two,” Wicker said.

In some instances though, it may not be wise to give it time.

“If you take a tree down without realizing there’s a nest in there, babies could get injured and we suggest bringing those animals in for care,” Wicker said.

They say it’s important to remember they are not pets and need to be returned to the wild.

This Saturday, they’re hosting their annual “baby shower” virtually and have a list of needs to help nurse the little animals back to help.

“Starting at noon on Saturday, April 24th, there will be a Facebook Live feed followed by a showing of all six of our videos. We will do this again at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. And at 3 p.m., we’ll be hosting our online WildCare Trivia Contest: Baby Shower Edition, which people can register for now by checking out the link on WildCare’s Facebook page.”

Anyone can participate in the baby shower by supporting WildCare. Donation suggestions are listed on the organization’s website and Facebook page, but common items donated include:

