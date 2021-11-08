Young sprint racer who raises cancer awareness searching for answers after $25,000 worth of equipment is stolen

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A 10-year-old boy and four-time cancer survivor is now asking for Oklahomans’ help in locating his stolen equipment after over $25,000 worth of items were stolen from him in October.

Liam Lassak currently sprint races to raise awareness for lymphoma and hopes to help others who face a similar diagnosis. But he was left without almost all of his racing equipment just weeks ago when an unknown person stole their trailer with everything in it except his racing car.

“Why would you take something of a child’s?” his mother Stephanie said.

She says both she and her son were heartbroken when they found out.

“I’m not a person that cries a lot,” she said. “I’ve learned not to cry with him. I have to be strong for him no matter what. And when I got the call at work that his trailer was stolen …I actually broke down and cried because I knew that that was something that was very important to him.”

Liam now has to piece together what he has left to still keep his dream alive. But of all the things taken from them, there was one item that the family considered too meaningful to put a price on.

“One of the items in the trailer is kind of a priceless item,” she said. “It was a helmet that he had created for Harrison Burton, the NASCAR driver, and NASCAR took a drawing that Liam gave him and made it and then gave it to him as a Christmas present.”

Stephanie says that helmet was everything to Liam. He’s now hoping for your help in locating it.

“I know when we get this out somebody’s gonna open their mouth and say I know where the trailer is,” Liam said.

He has a clear message for the person who caused him such heartache.

“Whoever stole my trailer, this is for you: You’re not gonna hide it, and when we find it, you’re gonna give me a correct answer and not lie to me why you decided to steal my trailer,” he said.

“I know that God will find him and give him more worse punishment than we can.”

If you have any information on the stolen items, contact the Del City Police Department.