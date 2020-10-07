Young teens crash stolen SUV in metro man’s front lawn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two teens were arrested Wednesday morning after they crashed an allegedly stolen SUV on someone’s front lawn.

The car crashed out at the corner of Southwest 51st and Shartel.

“I didn’t know if it was an earthquake or if something had exploded, but it was pretty loud,” said David Campbell, the man living inside the home the car crashed at.

When he rushed out, he saw the crumpled SUV and the suspects.

“Two kids running away, running north down Shartel,” Campbell said.

He said he later learned one of the teens was only 14 years old.

Police said the crash was the end of a morning crime spree that started with the two teens stealing the SUV.

“So this was a stolen vehicle, and it appears they went out and they were burglarizing other vehicles in that neighborhood when somebody saw them, began following them,” Msgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

The kids tried to get away and couldn’t navigate the turn, causing the vehicle to flip several times before landing in the front lawn.

Police quickly caught up to them, took them to the hospital for a checkup as a precaution, then took them into custody.

Charges against the two are pending.

