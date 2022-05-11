MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 19-year-old Texas man drowned in Lake Texoma on Tuesday.

Brashon Keith Wadlles, 19, of Denison, Texas, drowned in the Oakview Beach part of Lake Texoma, eight miles south of Kingston in Marshall County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Wadlles was riding on a Yamaha WaveRunner that was being operated by another 19-year-old Texas man.

He fell from the WaveRunner during an attempted sharp maneuver. He went under water and did not resurface, according to officials.

The operator of the WaveRunner was wearing a personal flotation device, but Wadlles was not, officials said.

The water was 28 feet deep, and they were 150 feet east of the west shoreline.