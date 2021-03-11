Young victim of fiery semi-truck crash during winter storm continues ‘miracle’ recovery at Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Harrah girl who was hurt in a wreck that led to a large semi-truck fire on the Turner Turnpike in February is still recovering at OU Children’s, and family members say her condition is improving.

“I almost feel like I’m still there,” ​​Eric Cantrell told KFOR back in February.

It’s been 26 days since the Cantrell family was hit with a nightmare.

Eric’s three kids, Hayden, Hayley and Hunter and their mom, Erin, were all hurt in a wreck that led to a massive semi fire on the Turner Turnpike.

“Hayden, this week, she was weaned off the ventilator. It took about two days,” Eric said on Thursday.

Hayden’s injuries were the most severe. She’s had to have six intestinal surgeries and was on a ventilator for weeks.

“She’s been off of that 24 hours,” said Eric. “They have to get her off of the pain medication, IV, pain medicine, so that she can start taking it through the G tube that’s in her stomach.”

On Wednesday, Hayden reached a big milestone.

Hayden Cantrell

“She’s walked down the hall and back, which has just blown their minds. She’s using a walker,” Eric said.

Eric said doctors are calling Hayden a miracle, saying she’s extremely lucky to be alive.

“From what was explained to us, this was one of the worst injuries that they had seen, with all of the injuries that she sustained, and that she was the first person that they had been able to save with all of this and obviously be able to live through it,” ​Eric said. “They’re predicting maybe the middle to end of next week so that it’s possible we could then be transferred to the rehab facility, which obviously then she would just be walking and build muscle and get all of that stuff going again.”

Eric said Hunter is back home now and is doing well.