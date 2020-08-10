Young woman allegedly assaulted outside Bricktown nightclub

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A young woman is seeking justice after she was allegedly assaulted outside a Bricktown nightclub.

A young woman contacted KFOR after she was allegedly assaulted Friday night.

She said she was first sexually assaulted inside the nightclub Pretty Please. The victim said after that, she ran out of the club and was assaulted again.

She told KFOR the suspect hit her over the head with a shoe so hard that she had to have multiple stitches.

KFOR reached out to Pretty Please and employees there said their surveillance cameras did not capture any incident inside the club and they do not have surveillance cameras outside.

If you have any information that could help police find the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

