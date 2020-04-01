“Your life is at stake,” Oklahoma City mayor urging residents to follow shelter-in-place order

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As coronavirus cases continue to climb, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is urging residents to follow the shelter-in-place rules.

On Wednesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 719 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Officials also announced seven additional deaths from the virus, which brought the state’s death toll to 30.

Three of the deaths were in Oklahoma County including a woman in the 50 to 64-year-old range, and a man and a woman older than 65.

Now, leaders in Oklahoma City are urging residents to continue following the guidelines to stay inside.

“Today’s confirmed COVID-19 counts for the OKC metro (Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties) are 303 cases and 17 deaths. We lost three more of our residents yesterday. We mourn all the lives that have been lost.

Since Friday, our cases have more than doubled. Our deaths have more than tripled.

Please take the ‘shelter in place’ orders seriously. Keep your distance from others. Your life is at stake. The lives of the people you love is at stake. STAY HOME, OKC. BE WELL.” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt

Last weekend, Holt issued a ‘shelter-in-place’ order for Oklahoma City residents.

“We don’t yet know how long this new normal will last. To some extent, that depends on the virus. To some extent, it depends on you,” Holt said.

According to the city, if you don’t follow the order, police may investigate and ask you comply or give you a citation.