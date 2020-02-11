“You’re a great Oklahoman,” Ada man receives hero medal for saving life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Today was a big day for Dan Tiger and his family.

You might remember Dan from 8 months ago when he rescued a man from a burning truck.

Dan's too humble to say it, but he's getting some recognition he deserves.

Governor Stitt awarded him Tuesday with the Carnegie Medal.

Only 18 people, including Tiger, have ever received this award.

“You're a great Oklahoman," said Gov. Stitt while shaking Dan's hand.

About 8 months ago, that fiery wreck was the scene right outside of Dan's home.

This happened in Ada on Highway 3E.

The flames were attacking the truck and the person inside.

You could hear Dan's wife, Amie, scream “in the name of Jesus come on buddy you got it!” while she filmed the moments her husband jumped into action.

Dan pulled Nathan Nolen out of the wreckage and saved his life.

"I didn’t want to experience anyone dying in that condition, and I think that gave me the motivation,” said Dan.

Tuesday, Gov. Stitt awarded him with the prestigious medal for his actions.

“I mean it’s nice of them to make the gesture and I’m glad that they did, but as far as deserve goes .. like I said before I think I just did what anyone would do,” said Dan.

Surrounded by his loved ones, Dan graciously accepted the medal.

Dan still in denial, but everyone else knows he deserves it.

“To me, he’s Dan. There’s nothing he wouldn’t do to help somebody, but yeah he’s a hero. He might not admit it but he is” said Amie.