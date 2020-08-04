Youth Council takes office in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Eighteen Oklahoma City high school students are beginning their education in public service.

The 18 students took office as members of the 2020-21 Youth Council on Tuesday. They will spend nine months receiving hands-on education in public service, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

The Youth Council is made up of two student representatives from each ward, and they are joined by two at-large representatives.

“The Youth Council will work with the City Council member in their Ward and City staff to learn about the challenges and successes of municipal government,” the news release states. “The Youth Council will also help address issues affecting Oklahoma City’s youth in a series of meetings, seminars and more.”

Youth Council meetings will be held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following Youth Council members were introduced during Tuesday’s Oklahoma City City Council meeting:

• Anna Brown (at-large), Crossings Christian School senior

• Hayyan Saleemi (at-large), Oklahoma School of Science and Math senior

• Brittney Luong (Ward 1), Putnam City High School senior

• Joyce Hua (Ward 1), Heritage Hall senior

• Caleigh Clowdus (Ward 2), Yukon High School senior

• Fatima Lara (Ward 2), Putnam City West High School junior

• Kimberly Alvarez (Ward 3), ASTEC Charter High School senior

• Venicesa White (Ward 3), Putnam City West High School senior

• David Do (Ward 4), Del City High School junior

• Hedisa Noyola Arvizo (Ward 4), Moore High School senior

• Stephanie Medrano (Ward 5), Southeast High School senior

• Kyle Nguyen (Ward 5), Westmoore High School senior

• Estefania Martinez (Ward 6), Western Heights High School senior

• Savannah Slayton (Ward 6), Northwest Classen High School junior

• Antwuan Jackson (Ward 7), Millwood High School senior

• Esmeralda Sandoval (Ward 7), Crooked Oak High School senior

• Eli Allen (Ward 8), Edmond Santa Fe High School junior

• Clayton Chiariello (Ward 8), homeschooled senior

Applications for next year’s Youth Council will be available in early 2021.

The City of Oklahoma City sponsors the Youth Council, which is jointly administered with Leadership OKC. Matt Cagigal and Municipal Court Administrator LaShawn Thompson are program co-chairs.

