You’ve registered on Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccine portal- now what?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After the Oklahoma State Department of Health launched an online COVID-19 scheduling portal, many Oklahomans rushed to register to receive the vaccine.

Organizers say the portal is designed to let Oklahomans know when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

On Wednesday, the portal was only open for pre-registering.

“So far, the system seems to be holding up very well. We’ve got a couple of minor tweaks that were working on,” said Keith Reed, Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner.

Once you register, officials say you will wait for an email that should tell you which phase of the vaccine distribution you qualify for.

While filling out your information, the portal will ask whether or not you have insurance.

“There is no requirement for having insurance. There is no requirement for somebody to provide that information. But again because insurance agencies are set to reimburse for the time it takes to get these vaccines, we think it is fair that we set up a system so we can collect that information moving forward,” Reed said.

Authorities with the Oklahoma State Department of Health tell KFOR that if a person is eligible to receive the vaccine immediately, they will receive an email with instruction on how to schedule an appointment.

Appointments should be available in the system beginning Thursday.

Only Oklahomans who are 65-years-old and older, healthcare workers, and first responders will be able to schedule appointments immediately once you receive the email.

For those that pre-registered, be sure to check your email for eligibility.