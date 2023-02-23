OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans can now enjoy cold brews from ‘America’s Oldest Brewery.’

The Yuengling Company says their flagship beers are now officially available across Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

“Today marks an important day for our brewery as we continue to make our beers available to more consumers,” said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “On behalf of our entire Yuengling family, we are humbled to bring Yuengling beer to our fans in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.”

Recently, Yuengling beer has been available on draft in several restaurants and bars across the state. Now, retailers will start receiving shipments of the beer to sell.

Many retailers say Yuengling will be available on store shelves beginning Monday, March 6.

“As a 6th generation family-owned business, we have been making great quality beer for over 194 years and today we couldn’t be happier to welcome beer drinkers in these new states into our Yuengling community,” said Wendy Yuengling. “We thrive on delighting our many fans who trust us to brew the best beer possible, and we look forward to continuing to do so.”

Yuengling was founded in 1829 and has developed a cult following in its near 200-year history.

The brewery has been recognized as one of the top craft breweries in the nation. In the Brewers Association 2021 Top 50 rankings released last year, it held steady at the No. 1 spot.