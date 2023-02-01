YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Voters in Yukon will be heading to the polls to decide on a proposed bond for city projects.
The Yukon City Council authorized a special bond election for Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The bond will cover the following projects:
- Reconstructing, replacing concrete panels, engineering and providing improvements to Wagner Road from Yukon Parkway to Sara Road.
- Replacing concrete panels, rehabilitating asphalt surface, engineering and providing improvements to Holly Avenue from Poplar Avenue to NW 10th Street.
- Rehabilitating asphalt surface, engineering and providing improvements to Garth Brooks Boulevard from Vandament Avenue to Main Street.
- Reconstructing, replacing concrete panels, engineering and providing improvements to Yukon Parkway from SH-66 to Wagner Road.
- Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to 5th Street from Main Street to Poplar Avenue.
- Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to the Cornwell Drive/NW 10th Street intersection.
- Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to the Garth Brooks Boulevard/NW 10th Street intersection.
- Widening, rehabilitating, engineering and providing improvements to Garth Brooks Boulevard from NW 10 Street to Eastbound I-40 Ramps.
- Widening, rehabilitating, engineering and providing improvements to Garth Brooks from Westbound I-40 Ramps to Vandament Avenue.
- Improving pedestrian access, engineering and providing improvements to the Yukon Parkway/Ranchwood Boulevard intersection.
- Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to the Yukon Parkway/Vandament Avenue intersection.
- Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to 4th Street from Main Street to Oak Avenue.
- Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to Spruce Drive from Cornwell to Bass Avenue.
- Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to 1st Street from Oak Avenue to Vandament Avenue.
- Replacing concrete panels, engineering and providing improvements to Kingston Drive from Holly Avenue to Kingston Place.
- Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to 3rd Street from Poplar Avenue to Yukon Avenue.
- Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to 3rd Street from Main Street to Oak Avenue.
In all, the projects would cost $37.5 million. The funds would come from an increase in residents’ annual property tax.
For example, a $100,000 home would result in an estimated $10 a month increase in property tax. A $200,000 home would result in an estimated $20 per month increase.
For more information, visit the city’s website.