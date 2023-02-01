YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Voters in Yukon will be heading to the polls to decide on a proposed bond for city projects.

The Yukon City Council authorized a special bond election for Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The bond will cover the following projects:

Reconstructing, replacing concrete panels, engineering and providing improvements to Wagner Road from Yukon Parkway to Sara Road. Replacing concrete panels, rehabilitating asphalt surface, engineering and providing improvements to Holly Avenue from Poplar Avenue to NW 10th Street. Rehabilitating asphalt surface, engineering and providing improvements to Garth Brooks Boulevard from Vandament Avenue to Main Street. Reconstructing, replacing concrete panels, engineering and providing improvements to Yukon Parkway from SH-66 to Wagner Road.

Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to 5th Street from Main Street to Poplar Avenue. Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to the Cornwell Drive/NW 10th Street intersection. Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to the Garth Brooks Boulevard/NW 10th Street intersection. Widening, rehabilitating, engineering and providing improvements to Garth Brooks Boulevard from NW 10 Street to Eastbound I-40 Ramps. Widening, rehabilitating, engineering and providing improvements to Garth Brooks from Westbound I-40 Ramps to Vandament Avenue. Improving pedestrian access, engineering and providing improvements to the Yukon Parkway/Ranchwood Boulevard intersection. Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to the Yukon Parkway/Vandament Avenue intersection. Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to 4th Street from Main Street to Oak Avenue. Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to Spruce Drive from Cornwell to Bass Avenue. Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to 1st Street from Oak Avenue to Vandament Avenue. Replacing concrete panels, engineering and providing improvements to Kingston Drive from Holly Avenue to Kingston Place. Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to 3rd Street from Poplar Avenue to Yukon Avenue. Reconstructing, engineering and providing improvements to 3rd Street from Main Street to Oak Avenue.

In all, the projects would cost $37.5 million. The funds would come from an increase in residents’ annual property tax.

For example, a $100,000 home would result in an estimated $10 a month increase in property tax. A $200,000 home would result in an estimated $20 per month increase.

