Yukon closing city buildings to the public

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Yukon will not be able to enter city buildings for the next 21 days, according to city leaders.

On Wednesday night, the City of Yukon will close its buildings to the public, with the exception of the police and municipal court buildings.

Officials say the buildings will be closed for 21 days.

However, you can still contact city offices by phone and email. Bill pay is still available through the drive-thru at city hall.

Effective immediately, the transfer station will be closed on Saturdays until further notice.

The following facilities are already closed and will remain closed until further notice:

Dale Robertson Senior Center

Yukon Public Library

Jackie Cooper Gymnasium

Yukon Community Center

Yukon Parks and Recreation.

“The City of Yukon is taking these measures to limit the public’s potential exposure

to the COVID-19 virus. Rest assured, the health and safety of its citizens is a top

priority. The City will constantly monitor and reassess the situation to promote the

health and safety of its citizens,” a release by the city read.