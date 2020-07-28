Yukon couple wakes up to flooded apartment

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – It was an early morning wake up call on Tuesday for Yukon resident Tyler Segraves and his girlfriend.

“We woke up to a loud pop and we didn’t know what it was. At first, we thought all the power went out and then we noticed it was just a breaker,” he said.

They got out of bed to see what was happening, and when they put their feet on the ground they were standing in ankle-deep water.

“We just slosh right into water” said Segraves.

They turned the lights on, only to find the entire floor covered in rain water.

Their books ruined, the hallways filled past the bottom of door frames, and now, their clothes are left hanging to dry.

“The pad, the carpet, that’s going to have to come out. It’s wicked up into the walls, so they’ll have to do all that, and the cabinets as well, to get it all extracted and taken care of, they’ll have to do all that,” he told KFOR.

They did notice something was off last night.

Their little dog Olive had been shaking and jumped on their bed.

They didn’t think much of it at first.

“It all made sense. She was just staying in there because she was scared. She knew something was up,” said Segraves.

Their car also filled with water.

“When I opened the door, I noticed it was like, flowing in, so it was standing water pretty high up” he said.

Now, all the couple can do is wait, while they help crews clean up the mess.

“It’s just seeping in. We’ve extracted most of it, just keeps seeping in from the walls of the other apartments,” said Segraves.

The 4Warn Storm team says parts of Yukon saw six to eight inches of rain overnight.

