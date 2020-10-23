Yukon family still displaced nearly three months after semi barrels into home

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been nearly three months since a semi-truck plowed through two homes in Yukon.

The Department of Public Safety tells KFOR the driver veered off the Kilpatrick Turnpike and into the backyards, slamming into the homes.

KFOR is told the cause of the crash is due to a “sleepy driver.”

The owner of one of the homes says her home has been untouched since the accident and that her insurance company is dragging its feet.

“I never would have thought something like this could happen,” said Earlene Carr, the owner of the home.

No one was hurt in the accident, but Carr says the damage is traumatizing enough and long-lasting.

“It’s really hard to look at my home that I worked really hard to get; I just bought my home. I’m a single mom, I just started over,” said Carr.

She says she was left with the only option of hiring a public adjuster, who sent a letter to her insurance company, Farmers-Mutual, demanding the company immediately confirm coverage. The adjuster explained Carr and her two children were “homeless and require food and shelter.”

“If they were in my shoes, if this were their family, would they let this happen? Would it be taking so long?” asked Carr.

Carr says her insurance has footed the bill for her continued hotel stay, but as far as repairs on her home, she says they have been radio silent.

“I just feel like everything’s been taken from me,” said Carr.

KFOR contacted Farmers-Mutual, who initially told us they were unable to comment on Carr’s case due to privacy concerns. They later told us that because Carr hired a private adjuster, they are no longer able to speak with her regarding her claim. The company tells KFOR it is in contact with the public adjuster to resolve the matter.

If you would like to donate to Carr and her family, you can do so at this GoFundMe page for Earlene Carr and her family.

