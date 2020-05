YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A home in Yukon is a total loss after it caught fire, officials say.

Crews responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m. on Friday near Valley Rd. and S. Shawnee Ave.

Oklahoma City police arrived to the scene first and got the person inside out safely.

Fire officials say the heavy smoke made visibility difficult.

The fire was mostly contained in the attic, but the home is considered to be a total loss.

Yukon fire officials are working to determine a cause of the blaze.