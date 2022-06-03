CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon man who was involved in a vehicle crash in May died from his injuries several days later.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a news release on Friday stating that Thomas D. Smith, 91, died on May 17.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:49 p.m. on May 8 on Exit 84 of Interstate 40, just east of Weatherford, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Smith was driving a 2017 Lincoln Navigator on I-40 when he crashed into a 2012 Toyota Tundra from behind. Both vehicles went off the right side of the road. The Toyota overturned onto its side.

He was transported to Weatherford Hospital and later flown by medical helicopter to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he died nine days later.

“During the investigation it was determined that [the Lincoln Navigator] was involved in 3 other collisions prior to this 4th and final collision,” OHP officials said.

The Toyota’s driver and passenger were both treated at a hospital and released.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.