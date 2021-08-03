Yukon man facing 90 years in prison after string of alleged storage unit break-ins

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon man is facing 90 years in prison Tuesday after being linked to 67 alleged storage unit break-ins around Yukon.

Joseph Tucker

Joseph Tucker, 36, allegedly hit two companies in Yukon, one off Vandament Avenue and Garth Brooks Boulevard and the other off Main Street and Yukon Parkway, between June 19 and July 6. Court documents said he ripped the unit doors off their tracks causing around $2,000 in damage to each one. However, those weren’t the only two places.

“It really shook me up and made me feel angry that someone would do that to us,” said Martha Crawford, an owner of a storage unit that was broken into.

Martha Crawford owns one of 10 storage units that were allegedly hit by Tucker at a third location near Interstate 40 and Mustang Road.

“It just feels like you’re violated when people go in there and take your stuff,” Crawford said.

Tucker is being charged by prosecutors for the break-ins at the 10 units off Mustang Road and I-40. However, he is now being linked to the 67 other break-ins at the two other Yukon locations.

The case was cracked when it was all caught on camera. Court documents show police found multiple items like jewelry, wine bottles, baseball cards and coins inside Tucker’s Main Street apartment.

“We had like sentimental stuff, Christmas things ornaments, some of our decorations,” Crawford said.

Crawford said she and her mother, who she shares the unit with, are still trying to figure out what was taken. She added that they may have had bank information inside.

“It’s frustrating because I’m talking to my mom about, ‘Was that in there or was that not in there? Is this missing, that missing?'” Crawford said.

According to Crawford, she hasn’t even gotten back all of her money yet.

“Makes you wonder where it is,” Crawford said.

Crawford said she is considering taking all her stuff out of the unit after what happened. Tucker is facing 10 counts of second-degree burglary and 10 counts of malicious injury to property, plus any charges that may come from the previous 67 break-ins.