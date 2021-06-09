Yukon man falls victim to hi-tech thieves

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon police said crooks are stealing money from people at the pump using new hi-tech skimmers installed inside gas machines.

“There’s nothing you can do! I mean, it just adds to your frustration. There’s nothing you can do about it,” said David Norton.

On June 2, Norton said he used a credit and debit card to fill up his cars at two Circle K gas stations in Yukon.

“I check for skimmers and try to be careful. I always hide my numbers on my credit cards,” Norton said. “I’m probably a lot more cautious than most people who just flash their credit cards.”

The thieves took advantage of him anyway.

Days later, Norton said he got calls from his banks. Customer service representatives told him they found suspicious transactions in his account.

“Come to find out there was like three other charges that were pending. So, I immediately called my credit card company and had those cancelled,” he said.

To his surprise, crooks hacked his account using new technology.

Yukon police said usually criminals attach skimmers to the outside of credit card readers. In this case, Yukon police said criminals broke into the pump, spliced the wires and installed the device.

“This one was different and scary for us, because we were alerted to these type of skimmers that were inside the machine, and they were transmitting information wirelessly through Bluetooth or Wifi,” said Maj. John Brown with the Yukon Police Department.

Now, investigators are working with the secret service to figure out who’s behind the operation.

“Each time that we take a step in the right direction, the criminals also are smart enough to take a step and try to develop something new that they can use to keep stealing people’s information,” said the officer.

Until then, Norton said he’ll be paying at the pump the old fashioned way.

“Just going to have to be even more careful! Until the cops catch up with the crooks!” he said.

KFOR reached out to the local Circle K for a comment. So far, we have not heard back.